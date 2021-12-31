Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, SPTL, ROK,
- Added Positions: ESGU, PDBC, VGK, IVV, IVE, VNQ, IJR, IEF, SPIB, IJH, SPY, BIV, IJK, IJT, IEI, BNDX, BND, MDY, IJJ, BSV, AGZ, IJS, BLV, MBB, VMBS, SHY, IWD, GOVT, HYG, DIVO, IEFA, VXX,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, ITB, RCD, VGSH, VTV, VUG, VTI, VEA, EFA, VONG, IWX, SHV, VB, VWO, IWM,
- Sold Out: JKG, SPLG, SVOL, IVOL, SCHD, TDIV, SPDW,
For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,120 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 109,877 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3211.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,141 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 99,019 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 131,423 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 29,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 74,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $317.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3211.54%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 109,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.791600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 282,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $72.78, with an estimated average price of $70.12.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.74.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4.
