Clear Street Markets Llc Buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Caterpillar Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: FB, F, MU, ANTM, ZIM, HCA, BRG, ASHR, CERN, SMH, VTI, DLR, UNP, IVV, AMZN, PRU, VTR, PLD, ITW, PGR, PCY, TFC, BNS, SCHW, ICE, MCHP, CUBE, AFL, ARNA, BHC, GOOGL, HPQ, IFF, NVDA, SHW, SBLK, GOOG, AA, INVH, IWD, AEP, CF, CAH, LNG, GSK, INFY, MDLZ, MRO, MCK, NUVA, PAYX, SO, TXN, VNO, XRX, YUM, DG, HEAR, UAN, RNG, SQ, REYN, CARR, EWW, OIH, ADBE, BCE, CTRA, CCL, CLX, ED, HIG, HBAN, INTU, K, VTRS, NFLX, QDEL, RWT, ROK, SRE, TROW, WCN, WSM, VEEV, STOR, PYPL, VICI, EQH, IPOD, FPAC, FPAC, ZEV, GGPI, UWMC, UWMC, GWH, KD, DXJ, EWY, VEA, VTV, MGI, BTBT, MILE, MVST, BKKT,

FB, F, MU, ANTM, ZIM, HCA, BRG, ASHR, CERN, SMH, VTI, DLR, UNP, IVV, AMZN, PRU, VTR, PLD, ITW, PGR, PCY, TFC, BNS, SCHW, ICE, MCHP, CUBE, AFL, ARNA, BHC, GOOGL, HPQ, IFF, NVDA, SHW, SBLK, GOOG, AA, INVH, IWD, AEP, CF, CAH, LNG, GSK, INFY, MDLZ, MRO, MCK, NUVA, PAYX, SO, TXN, VNO, XRX, YUM, DG, HEAR, UAN, RNG, SQ, REYN, CARR, EWW, OIH, ADBE, BCE, CTRA, CCL, CLX, ED, HIG, HBAN, INTU, K, VTRS, NFLX, QDEL, RWT, ROK, SRE, TROW, WCN, WSM, VEEV, STOR, PYPL, VICI, EQH, IPOD, FPAC, FPAC, ZEV, GGPI, UWMC, UWMC, GWH, KD, DXJ, EWY, VEA, VTV, MGI, BTBT, MILE, MVST, BKKT, Added Positions: AAPL, SPY, WFC, XOM, NTR, SPG, QQQ, DIA, ABBV, XLNX, GS, C, BP, CVS, MSFT, WBA, XLF, MO, BX, XLE, DKS, TRTN, AVGO, IBM, TSM, KMB, AMAT, JCI, WMT, AMT, BAC, VIAC, CVX, LRCX, MS, SWKS, CBOE, PFE, MMM, MAC, OKE, RDS.A, VLO, KKR, FIVN, XOP, ATVI, NEE, MRVL, AMGN, MRK, NEM, PBR, TSCO, UNH, KMI, VNQ, ACN, COF, KLAC, PCG, STX, RUN, BND, IWM, KBE, VCIT, ARLP, ALL, HSY, NUE, SLB, SU, VZ, IVR, TSLA, APO, MPC, QS, APD, ALB, ADP, BMY, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DVN, ETN, EPR, EQR, GILD, KEY, KSS, MAR, OLN, LIN, RF, RCII, WPM, SBUX, UPS, VOD, WM, EBAY, VG, FNV, PSX, NRZ, IIPR, AM, IRNT, XLB, IVZ, NLY, CNQ, CME, KO, DISH, ENB, EL, FITB, FHN, GIS, LOW, MFA, MVIS, NYCB, RGR, WHR, WYNN, TWO, KL, ALLY, CC, DOW, SOFI, SOFI, DVY,

AAPL, SPY, WFC, XOM, NTR, SPG, QQQ, DIA, ABBV, XLNX, GS, C, BP, CVS, MSFT, WBA, XLF, MO, BX, XLE, DKS, TRTN, AVGO, IBM, TSM, KMB, AMAT, JCI, WMT, AMT, BAC, VIAC, CVX, LRCX, MS, SWKS, CBOE, PFE, MMM, MAC, OKE, RDS.A, VLO, KKR, FIVN, XOP, ATVI, NEE, MRVL, AMGN, MRK, NEM, PBR, TSCO, UNH, KMI, VNQ, ACN, COF, KLAC, PCG, STX, RUN, BND, IWM, KBE, VCIT, ARLP, ALL, HSY, NUE, SLB, SU, VZ, IVR, TSLA, APO, MPC, QS, APD, ALB, ADP, BMY, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DVN, ETN, EPR, EQR, GILD, KEY, KSS, MAR, OLN, LIN, RF, RCII, WPM, SBUX, UPS, VOD, WM, EBAY, VG, FNV, PSX, NRZ, IIPR, AM, IRNT, XLB, IVZ, NLY, CNQ, CME, KO, DISH, ENB, EL, FITB, FHN, GIS, LOW, MFA, MVIS, NYCB, RGR, WHR, WYNN, TWO, KL, ALLY, CC, DOW, SOFI, SOFI, DVY, Reduced Positions: CAT, JPM, MDT, TM, T, EOG, RY, QCOM, JNJ, TGT, BLK, UPST, KHC, CSCO, FDX, LLY, ASML, MA, AXP, RDS.B, AVB, FANG, MCD, IYR, NOC, LUMN, AIG, ADI, VALE, ET, PEP, PNC, PXD, MMP, PG, PAR, CTXS, DD, DE, M, ABT, GME, TGNA, COST, NKE, CIM, ORCL, XLI, EPD, GLW, RCL, TROX, TSN, SYF, GOLD, FCX, TIP, LVS, MPLX, XLU, BG, AEM, NXPI, TAK, PM, EMB, KRE, IRM, DFS, CI, NYMT, EMR, FAST, TPR, PAA, RIO, NSC, HON, TJX, SKT, USB, LEN, MET, SBSW, FEZ, LMT, XLP, HEXO, HPE, UNIT, PBI, DRI, APTS, SIG, AGNC, SYY, HIMX, RTX, WMB,

CAT, JPM, MDT, TM, T, EOG, RY, QCOM, JNJ, TGT, BLK, UPST, KHC, CSCO, FDX, LLY, ASML, MA, AXP, RDS.B, AVB, FANG, MCD, IYR, NOC, LUMN, AIG, ADI, VALE, ET, PEP, PNC, PXD, MMP, PG, PAR, CTXS, DD, DE, M, ABT, GME, TGNA, COST, NKE, CIM, ORCL, XLI, EPD, GLW, RCL, TROX, TSN, SYF, GOLD, FCX, TIP, LVS, MPLX, XLU, BG, AEM, NXPI, TAK, PM, EMB, KRE, IRM, DFS, CI, NYMT, EMR, FAST, TPR, PAA, RIO, NSC, HON, TJX, SKT, USB, LEN, MET, SBSW, FEZ, LMT, XLP, HEXO, HPE, UNIT, PBI, DRI, APTS, SIG, AGNC, SYY, HIMX, RTX, WMB, Sold Out: HYG, HD, EWZ, PPD, ZM, COHR, BA, INTC, WPC, CHNG, TTCF, CHWY, STEM, LCID, AJRD, CDNS, GPS, CNI, V, TOL, DAC, RKLB, NTNX, ETSY, AAL, IRDM, XEL, NWL, TD, TRV, RL, SPGI, FE, CMI, NTAP, CEQP, BIGC, ARVL, EXR, PTRA, PPL, CBRL, BKSY, EEM, EFA, EWG, ADM, AMX, LYB, UMC, DIS, NSP, SPR, TIPT, BLNK, COR, GLPI, O, QSR, UA, TTE, SFL, SIRI, LADR, PML, ATER, NAKD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Caterpillar Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Medtronic PLC, Toyota Motor Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Street Markets Llc. As of 2021Q4, Clear Street Markets Llc owns 780 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+street+markets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,081,482 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23726.44% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 517,132 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 351,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 330,100 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 103,835 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 301.02%

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.14%. The holding were 517,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 974,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 88,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 111,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $250.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23726.44%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.95%. The holding were 1,081,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 301.02%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 103,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 671.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 514,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 334.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 440,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 3804.26%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 183,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 1370.73%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $151.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 87,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.