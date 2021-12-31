Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys Blackstone Inc, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

1 minutes ago
Investment company CMH Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMH Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, CMH Wealth Management LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CMH Wealth Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,248 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,859 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,650 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,375 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  5. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 362,345 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 35,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 60,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 45,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45.



