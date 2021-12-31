Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BT

- New Purchases: EMGF, SKOR, XSD, SOXX, BSCP, QCLN, IVE, SPSM, ACIM, IWF, SLYG, MDYG, IWS, SHAG, EFA, LGLV, EIX, RZG, GWX, DIA, BNDX, QCOM, SRLN, XMLV, PEP,
- Added Positions: AOK, SPAB, HYLB, SPLG, SPYG, SPDW, SPEM, VEA, VBR, SWAN, RODM, STIP, DGRW, SPY, IJR, VCIT, IQDG, VSS, PCY, FVD, AGG, BIL, SDY, VWO, SPHQ, QQQ, DIS, XRX, SPMO, IEMG, VMBS, VEU, BND, TOTL, ESGD, ESGU, SPYV, SPLV, ISCF, IWM, MBB, XSLV, DOW, KHC, ANGL, AMZN, COST, IP, PBCT, ABT, PPL, MSFT, KEY, JNJ, IBM, HBAN, HON, HD, SUSC, HPQ, HRB, GOOGL, GILD, CVX, CNP, IVZ, LYB, EAGG, EFG, EFV, CFG, FSK, ESML, GOOG, ABBV, PSX, IIGD, PFG, TSLA, HBI, IUSG, VZ, VLO, UNM, STX, WRK, RSP, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, EEMV, VB, VUG, JPIN, IEI, VTV, VTI, USVM, BIV, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, JPME, LQD, MS, VNQ, VIG, IVV, IEF, AOM, VHT, IPG, BEN, IGIB, AOR, CMA, BA, AGGY, VIGI, FB, MPC, AMGN,
- Sold Out: VXUS, VO, BSCL, ARKW, TAN, PBW, LRGF, SMLF, FIXD, CWB, ITA, SLVM,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 661,916 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,726,613 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,027,376 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,408,086 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 204,804 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 347,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index (SKOR)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.877800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 289,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $219.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $516.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 213,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.782300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 63,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1108.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 941,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 261,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F by 70.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 74.89%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 147.13%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.
