Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BT

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trilogy Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Trilogy Capital Inc. owns 165 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 661,916 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,726,613 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,027,376 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,408,086 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 204,804 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 347,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.877800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 289,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $219.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $516.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 213,219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.782300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 63,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1108.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.13 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $39.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 941,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 261,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F by 70.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 74.89%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 147.13%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.