GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Skyworks Solutions Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, , Skyworks Solutions Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,983 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,844 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 634,356 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,335 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 55,939 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 52,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3156.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 152,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.