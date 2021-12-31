Strategic Equity Management Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: QQQ, VUG, QUAL, MUB, IUSG, IWR, AGG, SPY, ANTM, TSLA, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: VNQ, LQD, FLOT, TLT, VOT, IVW, VTI, BIBL, D, SHY, AAPL, MSFT, IVV, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: VBK, DVY, HYG, MBB, IWS, GNMA, IEF, IWL, IWY, SCHD, VTC, MGC, IVE, BND, MGK, VBR, BLL, PDP, PG,
- Sold Out: IWN, IWM, VIG, VLUE, TIP,
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 424,830 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 161,883 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,336 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 200,763 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.50%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 58,317 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 58,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 39,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.346700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 69,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.883800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 84,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 83,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 111,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 134.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 200,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 121,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.57%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 34,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 47,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 278.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.
