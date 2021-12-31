ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Inv

New Purchases: ACN, CRUS,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, Accenture PLC, Cirrus Logic Inc, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Citrix Systems Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $262 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,820 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 140,776 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 293,978 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 261,159 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 243,324 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 90.56%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 76.89%. The purchase prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.