Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Raymond James Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Cameco Corp

T, WBA, INTC, TFC, VOD, PFE, BA, NEM, VEA, QURE, VB, ABT, AFL, BDX, F, BOND, VOO, SGOL, CFX, DIS, WTRG, XOM, HASI, IJH, KMB, MRNA, NVG, RVT, SCHZ, TSLA, VCIT, ADBE, AMD, A, AMLP, BAM, CMCSA, DHR, DOW, LLY, EMR, FDX, FNV, GE, GS, IWM, TIP, LVS, INFL, MRK, NVS, NUE, NEA, NVDA, HYS, ROK, PHYS, SYY, VO, VCSH, VTV, MMM, AEM, AEP, AXP, HYT, DHI, DUK, DD, ETJ, GDV, HPE, HPQ, ITW, IP, RSP, TLT, IEFA, AGG, QUAL, LQD, IWD, KMI, LHX, MA, MS, NFLX, ORCL, PM, SPD, TYG, UL, USB, VFH, VGK, VYM, VNQ, VGT, VBR, VTI, VRTX, WEC, Reduced Positions: SCHO, FB, FCX, C, VEU, DOCU, AAPL, BMY, KIE, CEF, HBI, APD, NEE, CSX, GLDM, ABBV, IVOL, LOW, MNR, PPL, GLD, URBN, WM, ECL, NLY, ENB, MIN, OXY, COP, SLB, SWN, IGSB, MGMT, GILD, GSK, DEA, VTRS, WMT, NKE, MU, COST, AWK, PAAS, PSN, V, QCOM, DIVO, CBT, ARTNA, SIVB, MAR, MCD, XLE, LMT, EPD, EQC, ETN, SPLV, IEMG, MUB, D, FCOM, SHY, BP, QQQ, GIS, GDX, GDXJ, XLU, VFC, WEN, DGS, MO, PFF, MLM, DE, MOS, ED, NI, JPC, DLR, OKE, HYG, PAYX, IBB, EMB, RDS.A, CRM, CARR, SO,

SCHO, FB, FCX, C, VEU, DOCU, AAPL, BMY, KIE, CEF, HBI, APD, NEE, CSX, GLDM, ABBV, IVOL, LOW, MNR, PPL, GLD, URBN, WM, ECL, NLY, ENB, MIN, OXY, COP, SLB, SWN, IGSB, MGMT, GILD, GSK, DEA, VTRS, WMT, NKE, MU, COST, AWK, PAAS, PSN, V, QCOM, DIVO, CBT, ARTNA, SIVB, MAR, MCD, XLE, LMT, EPD, EQC, ETN, SPLV, IEMG, MUB, D, FCOM, SHY, BP, QQQ, GIS, GDX, GDXJ, XLU, VFC, WEN, DGS, MO, PFF, MLM, DE, MOS, ED, NI, JPC, DLR, OKE, HYG, PAYX, IBB, EMB, RDS.A, CRM, CARR, SO, Sold Out: CCJ, OCFC, URNM, TSC, BIIB, MKC, SMM, SPMB, DKNG, SLVM, IDEX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raymond James Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Cameco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 391 stocks with a total value of $626 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,551 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,244 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 88,113 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,883 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,048 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $104.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 204,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 330.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 79.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39.