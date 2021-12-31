Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. Buys Raymond James Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Cameco Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Raymond James Financial Inc, AT&T Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Cameco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. owns 391 stocks with a total value of $626 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boenning+%26+scattergood%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,551 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,244 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 88,113 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,883 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,048 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $104.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 204,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 330.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 52.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 63,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 79.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21.

Sold Out: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.

Sold Out: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $68.43 and $96.27, with an estimated average price of $81.2.

Sold Out: TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.. Also check out:

1. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOENNING & SCATTERGOOD, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus