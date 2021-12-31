Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Family Legacy, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, Johnson & Johnson, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Family Legacy, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Johnson & Johnson, Duke Energy Corp, General Electric Co, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Legacy, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+legacy%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Family Legacy, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,987 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,829 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 25,131 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,735 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 274,849 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 80,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $367.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Family Legacy, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Family Legacy, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Family Legacy, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus