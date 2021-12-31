Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pendal Group Ltd Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Ferguson PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pendal Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Ferguson PLC, Unilever PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BioNTech SE, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp, Exelon Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pendal Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Pendal Group Ltd owns 536 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pendal Group Ltd
  1. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 2,763,425 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.07%
  2. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 4,362,875 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,351,948 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92%
  4. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 3,355,398 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,955,940 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%
New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,082,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 482,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $604.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 945,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 333.07%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $218.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 2,763,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 1258.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,951,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 29662.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 5,689,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 697.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,823,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,955,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 13206.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 663,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Afya Ltd (AFYA)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.



