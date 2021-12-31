Pendal Group Ltd Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Ferguson PLC, Unilever PLC, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp, Exelon Corp

New Purchases: BBL, GXO, FMX, SNY, SIVB, REGN, MMC, ITUB, TWTR, FN, IT, ENPH, TSAT, TCN, BMY, IFF, ALGM, MCO, PBCT, ZBRA, ZWS, IMO, HCA, ROG, IP, KMI, ROIC, AJG, SPG, NVEI, SWTX, CNM, CDXS, BX, ULTA, WDC, AMGN, PCTY, SLG, LNN, XMTR, PNFP, WSM, POST, RRC, RGEN, WSO, REXR, VG, VVV, TNL, TU, TEL, SBSW, RUN, STAA, SFM, BLDP, EHC, CRSR, CGNX, CVE, CPRI, CNQ, BC, OZK, NVST, AZEK, AXON, AFG, AGCO, AMG, ASO, ABBV, HOG, NBIX, MSCI, MOH, MIDD, MGM, MPW, LITE, MMM, OTLY, GIL, GNTX, FCN, FOE, FDS, ESNT, EFX,

BBL, GXO, FMX, SNY, SIVB, REGN, MMC, ITUB, TWTR, FN, IT, ENPH, TSAT, TCN, BMY, IFF, ALGM, MCO, PBCT, ZBRA, ZWS, IMO, HCA, ROG, IP, KMI, ROIC, AJG, SPG, NVEI, SWTX, CNM, CDXS, BX, ULTA, WDC, AMGN, PCTY, SLG, LNN, XMTR, PNFP, WSM, POST, RRC, RGEN, WSO, REXR, VG, VVV, TNL, TU, TEL, SBSW, RUN, STAA, SFM, BLDP, EHC, CRSR, CGNX, CVE, CPRI, CNQ, BC, OZK, NVST, AZEK, AXON, AFG, AGCO, AMG, ASO, ABBV, HOG, NBIX, MSCI, MOH, MIDD, MGM, MPW, LITE, MMM, OTLY, GIL, GNTX, FCN, FOE, FDS, ESNT, EFX, Added Positions: NXPI, FERG, UL, TSM, BNTX, FIS, LBTYA, PBR, A, AAPL, BAC, AZUL, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, PG, CTLT, BABA, BUD, QGEN, TME, AER, BBD, BKNG, TSLA, AVTR, FLEX, INFY, T, TEAM, GTLS, C, WMT, WTW, ATVI, CVX, ECL, GPN, MRVL, MDT, MRK, NOMD, NRG, RSG, TSCO, VICI, WMS, AWR, UHAL, AWK, BLL, WRB, BBY, BIIB, BA, BSX, BP, CP, CB, CLH, CLX, SBS, STZ, CPRT, COST, CVS, DHI, DELL, DEO, DLR, DISCA, DOV, DAVA, ESGR, ENTG, WTRG, F, GSK, HASI, INCY, KGC, LII, LKQ, LYB, MCD, NFLX, OTIS, OC, PYPL, PNR, PRGO, POOL, ROST, RHP, SCHN, STX, SCI, AOS, STE, STOR, TRNO, TTEK, TRV, VMC, WM, WTS, WNS, ZEN, AMD, Y, ALL, AMZN, ANSS, AON, AUPH, AUTL, AVLR, TECH, BKI, BLK, SQ, CAH, CDW, CLVT, DISCK, DOCU, DV, DT, EB, RE, FTCH, FLT, GD, GPC, EAF, HIG, HD, IRT, LEN, MKL, MAS, MA, MCK, MELI, MWA, NDSN, NVR, OTEX, PKG, PAYA, PYCR, PDD, PTC, QTWO, XM, RLGY, RNG, ROP, SE, SEE, TTWO, TWKS, TW, VRSK, WEN, WEX, WHR, WMB, WIX, XLNX, XYL,

NXPI, FERG, UL, TSM, BNTX, FIS, LBTYA, PBR, A, AAPL, BAC, AZUL, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, PG, CTLT, BABA, BUD, QGEN, TME, AER, BBD, BKNG, TSLA, AVTR, FLEX, INFY, T, TEAM, GTLS, C, WMT, WTW, ATVI, CVX, ECL, GPN, MRVL, MDT, MRK, NOMD, NRG, RSG, TSCO, VICI, WMS, AWR, UHAL, AWK, BLL, WRB, BBY, BIIB, BA, BSX, BP, CP, CB, CLH, CLX, SBS, STZ, CPRT, COST, CVS, DHI, DELL, DEO, DLR, DISCA, DOV, DAVA, ESGR, ENTG, WTRG, F, GSK, HASI, INCY, KGC, LII, LKQ, LYB, MCD, NFLX, OTIS, OC, PYPL, PNR, PRGO, POOL, ROST, RHP, SCHN, STX, SCI, AOS, STE, STOR, TRNO, TTEK, TRV, VMC, WM, WTS, WNS, ZEN, AMD, Y, ALL, AMZN, ANSS, AON, AUPH, AUTL, AVLR, TECH, BKI, BLK, SQ, CAH, CDW, CLVT, DISCK, DOCU, DV, DT, EB, RE, FTCH, FLT, GD, GPC, EAF, HIG, HD, IRT, LEN, MKL, MAS, MA, MCK, MELI, MWA, NDSN, NVR, OTEX, PKG, PAYA, PYCR, PDD, PTC, QTWO, XM, RLGY, RNG, ROP, SE, SEE, TTWO, TWKS, TW, VRSK, WEN, WEX, WHR, WMB, WIX, XLNX, XYL, Reduced Positions: PM, PGR, EXC, ATO, SRE, V, MTB, LHX, HSIC, ICLR, AMT, ORCL, ORLY, TMO, ICE, UNH, ACN, PEG, MSI, XP, FB, BHP, DG, LBTYK, CMS, ANTM, NVDA, WOLF, INTU, RY, AXTA, ACGL, CM, CX, HDB, GOLD, INTC, GGB, JPM, IBN, LIN, OEC, WFC, CSCO, FCX, SNPS, TXN, TD, ABEV, BAM, CNI, CL, XOM, GNRC, TGT, ADI, AMAT, BNS, E, AQUA, GM, MDLZ, QCOM, SHOP, SWKS, SU, GOOG, ABC, ARW, BRX, AVGO, CAT, CHKP, CI, CNHI, CTSH, COO, DE, DLTR, ECC, ENB, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FNV, GRMN, GS, HON, HST, HUM, INSW, INVH, INDA, SMIN, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, EL, LLY, LMT, MAC, MFC, MRVI, MTCH, MET, MU, TAP, MORN, NEM, NSC, NOC, PGRE, PBA, PEP, BPOP, PLD, PHM, RYAAY, SCHW, SJR, TMUS, UDR, UNP, UPS, URI, VTR, VRSN, WBA, WCN, WTM, ZTS, ADBE, ASIX, AEM, ADC, APD, ARE, AEP, APP, ARMK, ASAN, ASH, AZN, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BMO, BBWI, BDX, BILL, BAH, BXP, CABO, CDNS, COF, CSL, CHWY, KOF, CCU, COP, CPG, CMI, DHR, DSGX, DEI, DUK, EGP, ETN, EA, EGLX, EOG, EPAM, EQNR, ELS, EQR, FRT, FSLR, FISV, GMRE, HTA, HOLX, HWM, HUBS, ILMN, IR, IBM, IAU, JBGS, KRC, KMB, LH, LSI, LOW, MHK, MS, NEE, NICE, NKE, NTRS, ON, OKE, PCAR, PFE, PCG, PINS, PXD, PNC, PSA, QRVO, RTX, RGA, RHI, RGLD, CRM, SBAC, NOW, SHW, SQM, SO, GLD, SRC, SWK, SBUX, SUI, SYY, TASK, TECK, TRI, TTE, TRU, TFC, TSN, VRTX, WELL, AUY, ZD, ZI,

PM, PGR, EXC, ATO, SRE, V, MTB, LHX, HSIC, ICLR, AMT, ORCL, ORLY, TMO, ICE, UNH, ACN, PEG, MSI, XP, FB, BHP, DG, LBTYK, CMS, ANTM, NVDA, WOLF, INTU, RY, AXTA, ACGL, CM, CX, HDB, GOLD, INTC, GGB, JPM, IBN, LIN, OEC, WFC, CSCO, FCX, SNPS, TXN, TD, ABEV, BAM, CNI, CL, XOM, GNRC, TGT, ADI, AMAT, BNS, E, AQUA, GM, MDLZ, QCOM, SHOP, SWKS, SU, GOOG, ABC, ARW, BRX, AVGO, CAT, CHKP, CI, CNHI, CTSH, COO, DE, DLTR, ECC, ENB, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FNV, GRMN, GS, HON, HST, HUM, INSW, INVH, INDA, SMIN, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, EL, LLY, LMT, MAC, MFC, MRVI, MTCH, MET, MU, TAP, MORN, NEM, NSC, NOC, PGRE, PBA, PEP, BPOP, PLD, PHM, RYAAY, SCHW, SJR, TMUS, UDR, UNP, UPS, URI, VTR, VRSN, WBA, WCN, WTM, ZTS, ADBE, ASIX, AEM, ADC, APD, ARE, AEP, APP, ARMK, ASAN, ASH, AZN, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BMO, BBWI, BDX, BILL, BAH, BXP, CABO, CDNS, COF, CSL, CHWY, KOF, CCU, COP, CPG, CMI, DHR, DSGX, DEI, DUK, EGP, ETN, EA, EGLX, EOG, EPAM, EQNR, ELS, EQR, FRT, FSLR, FISV, GMRE, HTA, HOLX, HWM, HUBS, ILMN, IR, IBM, IAU, JBGS, KRC, KMB, LH, LSI, LOW, MHK, MS, NEE, NICE, NKE, NTRS, ON, OKE, PCAR, PFE, PCG, PINS, PXD, PNC, PSA, QRVO, RTX, RGA, RHI, RGLD, CRM, SBAC, NOW, SHW, SQM, SO, GLD, SRC, SWK, SBUX, SUI, SYY, TASK, TECK, TRI, TTE, TRU, TFC, TSN, VRTX, WELL, AUY, ZD, ZI, Sold Out: BHC, AFYA, JD, YNDX, XPEV, LTHM, EGO, ALV, CXP, FDX, MOS, WPM, CIXX, LAUR, SCWX, ALLE, BK, CCJ, CCK, CFG, DRH, ESGC, ESRT, KNX, KRG, QSR, SLF, STT, TRP, VMW, EVRG, WRK, ERO, COLD, CRWD, CARR, ABCL, ZIP, CBOE, CMCSA, CTXS, EBAY, ETSY, FANG, FOXF, TWNK, HAIN, HBAN, IIVI, SYNH, LAMR, LIVN, MAT, MKSI, VTRS, OLLI, SBNY, SEIC, SSNC, AEO, AES, AIG, AME, ASGN, BCE, BCO, BRO, CFX, CHE, CIT, CMG, CNC, CNO, TPR, COR, CPB, CR, DIS, DPZ, EIX, EVR, EW, FNF, FRC, HES, HRC, JLL, KR, KSU, LZ, LPX, MO, NCR, O, OFC, PH, PPL, IQV, RRX, SIX, SKX, SON, SPGI, ST, TDY, THO, TREX, UAA, UA, WU, NVT, WH, BJ, PING, PGNY, NSTC.U, ACVA, TDUP, LFST, BASE, RELY, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Ferguson PLC, Unilever PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BioNTech SE, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Progressive Corp, Exelon Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pendal Group Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Pendal Group Ltd owns 536 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pendal Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pendal+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 2,763,425 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 333.07% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 4,362,875 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,351,948 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 3,355,398 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,955,940 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.35%

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,082,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 482,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 91,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $604.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 945,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 333.07%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $218.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 2,763,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Ferguson PLC by 1258.13%. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,951,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 29662.41%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 5,689,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 697.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,823,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,955,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 13206.72%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 663,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Pendal Group Ltd sold out a holding in Livent Corp. The sale prices were between $22.18 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $27.23.