Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Alibab

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, The Beauty Health Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 170,861 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 223,406 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,057 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,507 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 592,383 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $604.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $211.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.409100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Sundial Growers Inc by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.547600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 188,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.11.