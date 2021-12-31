Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Alibab

- New Purchases: IEMG, GSIE, SKIN, REGN, ECL, WFCPL.PFD, WYNN, JCI, TSLA, MPLX, VT, CTVA, MS, SOFI, SOFI, AHT, MLCO, DSS,
- Added Positions: VSLU, SCHF, SGOL, ROP, CVX, AVGO, IJH, IJR, MRK, KLIC, BAC, GPN, KLAC, SCHA, JHSC, VNQ, TFC, VO, TOTL, VBR, GLD, FNDE, SNDL, PYPL, XBI, MA, UPS, BRK.B, BA, SBUX, QCOM, NEE, AMD, BX, VTIP, ALL, AMT, COST, GS, SCHE, MDLZ, RSP, PBE, MDY, APTO, ONCY, GEM, TGT, SLDB, MDNA, CLSD, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, SCHG, SCHD, BABA, SCHV, INTC, T, MSFT, AAPL, LOW, MDT, AMZN, FPE, NVDA, VUG, EMTL, BSV, TIPX, VRTX, NOBL, JNJ, SCHB, FB, VB, VDC, VTV, CRWD, GOOG, ADP, HD, PEG, CRM, STT, VZ, PM, NOW, CFG, PGX, UL, TJX, IVE, NVS, STZ, C, XITK,
- Sold Out: CTT, FIXD, IPAY, VOOG, ET, PTE, LBRMF,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 170,861 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 223,406 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,057 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,507 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 592,383 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in The Beauty Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $604.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $211.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (VSLU)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.55, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.409100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Sundial Growers Inc by 85.78%. The purchase prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66. The stock is now traded at around $0.547600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 188,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CatchMark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23.Sold Out: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd (LBRMF)
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.11.
