Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, S&P Global Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: MITA, ATVI, FISV, QSR, BKI, BSX, LAD, HUM, CMCSA, TBT, CCTSU, EXLS, CLFD, HSKA, CIGI, CYBE, MTEX, ESQ, NFBK, BPRN, FOCS, QCRH, ALCO, BFIN, AX, PCYO, INVA, NBN, UNL, SWAV, INMD, ATRI, INKA, CNGLU, APMI, XFINU, GTACU, ICNC.U, GACQ, PRBM,
- Added Positions: MCD, GLD, BTI, VZ, LYB, CAT, INTC, UPS, SO, ED, LNT, KO, PFE, MMM, CSCO, PRU, PAYX, ETN, WM, MRK, BX, FB, LMT, ALL, FLT, EW, HOLX, AMZN, CB, SYK, ICE, BRK.B, FFEB, DIS, JYNT, ECOM, CSWI, CVS, GOLF, NUE, DLR, SBUX, SNEX, LSTR, PEP, OUSA, ONEW, VRTS, AZO, BHB, FN, HON, HBNC, LEN, MATW, RPD,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, FTSM, ADBE, V, RIDE, GOOG, AAPL, PRFT, ISRG, EA, UNH, WMS, ATKR, HD, VAQC, NAK, DFAC,
- Sold Out: SPGI, LOW, DLTR, CNC, CACI, UNP, VMW, AMGN, CLDB, ECHO, PRBM.U, PGNY, LMAT, USPH, PATK, NHC, NATH, APAM, EB, IBP, LGIH, JOUT, ENSG, RLGT, PAR, CDNA, PRO, USLM, ACU, ENFA, BACA.U, JPM, GOOGL, IVV, IJR, MA, APTMU, CVX, REVEU, BAC,
- Bank of America Corp (SPC) - 756,021 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 65,887 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,040 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 81,964 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 94,041 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 60,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 38,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 64,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 46,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 89,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 78,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.
