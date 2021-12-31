Ellsworth Advisors, LLC Buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, S&P Global Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coliseum Acquisition Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, S&P Global Inc, Lowe's Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ellsworth Advisors, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellsworth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellsworth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (SPC) - 756,021 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 65,887 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,040 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 81,964 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.39% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 94,041 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 60,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 38,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 64,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 46,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 89,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 78,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 53,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $255.24 and $289, with an estimated average price of $273.95.

Ellsworth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68.