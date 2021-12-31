Tenret Co LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

- New Purchases: BRK.B, DGRW,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, VEA, VTEB, BNDX, VBK, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: BND, SCHG, SCHV, SCHM, SCHD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tenret Co LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 322,709 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,700 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 257,873 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 92,958 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 142,922 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
Tenret Co LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Tenret Co LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $319.249600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-12-31.
