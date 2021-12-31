QV Investors Inc. Buys CGI Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Points.com Inc, Stantec Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: GIB,

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CGI Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, Ross Stores Inc, sells Points.com Inc, Stantec Inc, American Express Co, Novo Nordisk A/S, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, QV Investors Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CGI Inc (GIB) - 778,354 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 644,529 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 816,763 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Suncor Energy Inc (SU) - 2,474,732 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,446,943 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.48 and $92.97, with an estimated average price of $87.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 778,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $461.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $166.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 137,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 256.66%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 81,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $47.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 266,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 29.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Points.com Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $16.95.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $221.63, with an estimated average price of $186.57.