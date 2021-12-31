Arlington Partners LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN RED

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, sells Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arlington Partners LLC owns 678 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 420,789 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 259,244 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 725,876 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.42% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,149 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,023 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $424.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $723.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 336.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.498900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 113,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.894000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3156.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.