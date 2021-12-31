Arlington Partners LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN RED

- New Purchases: VGT, ASML, XLV, TSM, VOX, CP, MTD, RRX, RMD, ZWS, RACE, SCHO, XLI, XLY, AON, LRCX, STE, LULU, AVGO, EPAM, ICLR, LLY, INTU, MCD, SPGI, LIN, MELI, TEAM, XLP, APD, ALGN, AEP, AMP, APH, ADI, AZN, AZO, CVS, SCHW, CMA, COP, WOLF, DTE, DXCM, DEO, D, EOG, ETN, EW, ENTG, EL, FISV, BEN, GSK, HDB, ITW, TT, KEY, MGM, MKSI, MMC, MPWR, MCO, NSC, NVS, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PBCT, BKNG, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, SIVB, SHW, SPG, SONY, SO, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TGT, TER, TXT, TTE, TM, URI, UNM, VZ, WBK, EBAY, RDS.B, TEL, FRC, PSX, WDAY, BABA, CFG, HUBS, KHC, MDB, LYFT, MNDY, SCHR, AOS, ABB, AES, ABMD, AEG, A, ALK, ARE, ADS, MO, AEE, AIG, ABC, AME, ADP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BBY, BIO, BXP, BSX, BTI, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CRH, CSX, CDNS, CAJ, CCL, CNP, CERN, CHKP, CINF, CTAS, CLX, TPR, CCEP, DXC, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DVA, DB, DVN, DLTR, DRE, E, EA, EFX, EQR, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FRT, FE, ORAN, FCX, FMS, GPS, GIS, HSBC, MNST, HOG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HMC, HST, HUM, ING, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IHG, IP, JBHT, J, JHX, JNPR, KMB, KIM, LH, LVS, LNC, LYG, LOGI, MRO, MKC, MET, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MT, MS, MSI, NICE, NVR, NGG, NOV, NTAP, NOK, NMR, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, IX, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PSO, PHG, PVH, PXD, PFG, PUK, PSA, QGEN, PWR, DGX, O, RELX, RIO, RHI, ROK, ROP, SLG, STM, SGMO, SNY, STX, SNN, RBBN, EQNR, TEF, TS, TEVA, TSN, UBS, USB, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VOD, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WPP, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, XEL, XRX, YUM, ZION, L, SMFG, BBL, HBI, DFS, NWG, FERG, PM, STLA, BUD, LYB, NXPI, GMAB, FLT, HII, XYL, APTV, PNR, AMBA, NCLH, IQV, COTY, PGEN, MNDT, WIX, AAL, ZEN, ANET, SYF, CYBR, KEYS, HPE, BGNE, FTV, OKTA, IR, ARGX, ROKU, SE, CDLX, ZS, DOCU, TENB, FUTU, DTIL, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, BILL, VRM, LMND, SNOW, U, AFRM, RBLX, COIN, GLBE, DTM, CFLT, JXN, SLVM, KD, LYLT, ONL, QQQ, SCHZ,
- Added Positions: VIG, VYMI, VEA, VYM, IVE, SMDV, SPY, DVYE, VTI, AAPL, SBUX, DIS, AMZN, MSFT, V, GOOGL, ADBE, GOOG, WMT, FB, ACN, JNJ, NVDA, TSLA, XLF, QCOM, MMM, NFLX, CRM, UNH, SHOP, ALC, AMD, DHR, MA, ABT, AMAT, BLK, COST, DE, LOW, PFE, TMO, UL, VO, PLD, AMT, AMGN, BHP, BP, BIIB, FIS, CCI, DUK, EQIX, NEE, FITB, GE, LHX, HD, HBAN, MDLZ, MRVL, MRK, PRU, SLB, TXN, ANTM, XLNX, MSCI, DG, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, PYPL, IWM, T, AXP, AIZ, TFC, BLL, CBRE, COF, LUMN, CVX, CL, EMN, ECL, EMR, ETR, EXPD, FAST, F, HON, IBM, INTC, ISRG, JCI, KR, MTB, PGR, SEE, TRV, SYY, UAA, UPS, UHS, TMUS, DAL, CHTR, GM, HCA, ENPH, TWTR, UA, TWLO, TTD, ESTC, UBER, VGK,
- Reduced Positions: MLPX, ATMP, AMJ, NKE, CSCO, IEMG, IAU, ACWI, ORCL, NVO, CTSH, BRK.B, PEP, GD, VTEB, RTX, MDT, IFF, GILD, ALL, VOOV, XOM, REGN, GSG, PHM, OFC, BMY, PKG, CAT, MCK, CNC, TAP, WM, ROST, OLED, UGI, SWKS, DLR, WFC, WY, AWK, FANG, HLT, CHRW, EPP, BAX, AVB, ATVI, MAS, DRI, FDX, DHI, CMI, HIG, MLM, RGEN, NEM, RF, CI, PEG, PPG, KO, PG, OGN, DD, ADSK, TJX, UNP, GLD, UCBI, BA, LMT, ZM, SNAP, SQ, VEEV, CBSH, VMW, TDG, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: DBC, YUMC, NMIH, HWM, QRTEA, WH, MPC, VRSK, PH, NRG, THG, MKTX, ICE, HLF, IVZ, SPOT, ATUS, BL, USFD, VTRS, BLMN, CB, VTR, SWK, LUV, MOD, OMC, MHK, KDP, ETSY, CTXS, CVNA, KMX, MESA,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 420,789 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 259,244 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 725,876 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.42%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,149 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 49,023 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $424.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $723.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $131.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $130.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 336.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $69.498900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 113,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $156.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 33,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $455.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.894000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3156.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.
