Selective Wealth Management, Inc. Buys JFrog, Zendesk Inc, Anaplan Inc, Sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Merck Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JFrog, Zendesk Inc, Anaplan Inc, DocuSign Inc, Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF, sells Johnson Controls International PLC, Merck Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Alphabet Inc, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selective Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Selective Wealth Management, Inc. owns 684 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 173,643 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 81,461 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.87% Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 97,320 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 32,512 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.97% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 121,321 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10%

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 313,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 87,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 199,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $424.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 168.87%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $129.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 81,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 102.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $27.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 213,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.157000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 266,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 32,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 11,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 187,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Selective Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.