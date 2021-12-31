Asset Management Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Southern Co

New Purchases: LUMN, SO,

LUMN, SO, Added Positions: VZ, VEA,

Oklahoma City, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Asset Management Advisors, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 135,315 shares, 27.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,904 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 247,201 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.09% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 129,540 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 88,439 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 528,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Management Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.