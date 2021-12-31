Exor Capital LLP Buys Valaris, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Desktop Metal Inc

New Purchases: FATH,

FATH, Added Positions: VAL, GATO, GDXJ, NG, DM,

VAL, GATO, GDXJ, NG, DM, Reduced Positions: CCJ, RRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Valaris, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp, Desktop Metal Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Exor Capital LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exor Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 9,714,663 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 5,805,476 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 5,501,212 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 8,397,014 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% VEON Ltd (VEON) - 78,347,333 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.

Exor Capital LLP initiated holding in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $8.801000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exor Capital LLP added to a holding in Valaris Ltd by 185.17%. The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,986,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exor Capital LLP added to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,228,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.