BCS Wealth Management Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond E

- New Purchases: KMB, BALT, PJAN, TD, VTEB, DUK, BA, MCK, BOCT, AES, CAT, VB, ORCL, BDEC, ADBE, GOOGL, CSCO, NVDA, VYM, DAL, USAC, PEP, IVV, SLYV, GE, VLUE, SPLV, PEI,
- Added Positions: PG, VCSH, SCHX, BSCM, TSLA, MMIN, BAC, BSCN, BSJM, JPM, SCHF, BSJN, MMIT, SCHA, TFC, JNJ, SCHM, BSCO, SCHV, HD, AAPL, SCHZ, QQQ, BRK.B, VZ, MSFT, SO, INTC, T, SCHH, LLY, RGLD, BSMM, AMZN, SCHD, POCT, FLRN, SCHC, VXUS, V, SCHO, MOAT, PFE, SCHB, BSMN, XOM, UNH, CVS, SPDW, KO, VTI, PDI, VTV, HSY, SCHE, SCHP, VUG, PMAR, SCHR, NOBL, CVX, FNDX, DIS, SHYD, FB, VBR, BMY, ABT, COST, SCHG, MRK, SHW, PJUL, WMT, FNDF, EFV, CORP, DG, BSEP, GOOG, BOND, SBUX, BXMT, PSLV, BAPR,
- Reduced Positions: ANGL, VOO, PZA, DES, TOTL, BSJO, DON, VYMI, SHM, MJ, DBEF, LOW, DEF, BSV, BMAR, USMV, UNP,
- Sold Out: BSCL, BSJL, BSML, IBMJ, RCL, CIBR, F,
These are the top 5 holdings of BCS Wealth Management
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,605 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 144,271 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.78%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 93,562 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1410.28%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 155,665 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 472,975 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1410.28%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 93,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 182.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 57,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.38%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1041.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 27.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 148,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 247.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 255.16%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $150.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (BSML)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.2 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $25.23.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.
