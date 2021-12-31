HealthInvest Partners AB Buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Accuray Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: ICPT,

ICPT, Added Positions: MCK, CAH, ABC, BMY, ABBV, LJPC, IRWD, HRMY, LCI,

MCK, CAH, ABC, BMY, ABBV, LJPC, IRWD, HRMY, LCI, Reduced Positions: RIGL, ZGNX, UTMD,

RIGL, ZGNX, UTMD, Sold Out: SUPN, ARAY, ALDX, EOLS, URGN,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, AbbVie Inc, sells Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Accuray Inc, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Evolus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HealthInvest Partners AB. As of 2021Q4, HealthInvest Partners AB owns 13 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HealthInvest Partners AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthinvest+partners+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 730,000 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 34,000 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.00% Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 195,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 48,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.00% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 125,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.63%

HealthInvest Partners AB initiated holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $19.53, with an estimated average price of $16.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.11%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 242.86%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 257.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.33%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.3%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB added to a holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co by 207.41%. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.37 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Accuray Inc. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $7.56.

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $5.37 and $8.38, with an estimated average price of $6.84.

HealthInvest Partners AB sold out a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $13.96.