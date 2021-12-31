Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovat

New Purchases: BUFG, LNT, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF, Alliant Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN) - 337,267 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 255,787 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.25% Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP) - 258,846 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 264,020 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.72% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 134,983 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86%

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.66 and $61.47, with an estimated average price of $57.35. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $489.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 255,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF by 349.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $33.117900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 67,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $48.53 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.01.