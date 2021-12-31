Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: TKR, CTRE, STOR, RIVN, PATH, KAI, WMS, KD, ONL,

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Autodesk Inc, The Timken Co, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Snowflake Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 634 stocks with a total value of $25.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,137,241 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,310,461 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 291,649 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 332,232 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,037,053 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.03%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 315,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 543,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 332,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,037,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 70.28%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,570,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $253.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 564,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 190.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 407,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.