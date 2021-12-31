Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Paychex Inc, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: LOGI, AZO,

LOGI, AZO, Added Positions: AMGN, V, WMT, LMT, EMR, RDS.A, MCY, JNJ, DE, MTB, BA, PII, FDX, CMI, DIS, TXN, TPR, AMZN, MA, VZ, PG, MRK, GOOGL,

AMGN, V, WMT, LMT, EMR, RDS.A, MCY, JNJ, DE, MTB, BA, PII, FDX, CMI, DIS, TXN, TPR, AMZN, MA, VZ, PG, MRK, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: TROW, COST, PAYX, MSFT, TSLA, FNF, MCD, SONY, NXPI, DUK, NVO, PFE, SKX, UPS, WSM, SPY,

TROW, COST, PAYX, MSFT, TSLA, FNF, MCD, SONY, NXPI, DUK, NVO, PFE, SKX, UPS, WSM, SPY, Sold Out: GE, BIIB, CLX, XOM, HXL, RELX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Visa Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Logitech International SA, sells General Electric Co, Paychex Inc, Biogen Inc, Clorox Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $596 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 95,676 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 126,121 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.84% M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 181,890 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 192,620 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 290,124 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1966.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 126,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 96,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 471.89%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.957500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 633.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 41,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in RELX PLC. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.16.