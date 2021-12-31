MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Explorat

New Purchases: SOXX, IYM, VBK, FTNT, EXR, RYF, FTXN, PSI, PEZ, PXI, ABBV, TQQQ, PEP, VYM,

SOXX, IYM, VBK, FTNT, EXR, RYF, FTXN, PSI, PEZ, PXI, ABBV, TQQQ, PEP, VYM, Added Positions: RSP, IYG, VCSH, HYS, IYJ, IJR, RGI, MSFT, IDXX, GRMN, AVY, NETL, TSLA, BND, CORP, SPY, IAT, LH, SCHO, ITB, VGK, PFF, QLD, IAI, SCHG, SHV, VIS, SPLV, FCX, KBWD, PYZ, FCEL, RPV, PDP, NXE, JPM, GOOGL,

RSP, IYG, VCSH, HYS, IYJ, IJR, RGI, MSFT, IDXX, GRMN, AVY, NETL, TSLA, BND, CORP, SPY, IAT, LH, SCHO, ITB, VGK, PFF, QLD, IAI, SCHG, SHV, VIS, SPLV, FCX, KBWD, PYZ, FCEL, RPV, PDP, NXE, JPM, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: MINT, IGV, FXL, GE, QTEC, NVDA, SHY, AMD, AAPL, SCHX, KLAC, JNJ, PKB, QQQ, PLUG, PG, UNH, WMT, LMT, PFI, HD, CDNS, BSX,

MINT, IGV, FXL, GE, QTEC, NVDA, SHY, AMD, AAPL, SCHX, KLAC, JNJ, PKB, QQQ, PLUG, PG, UNH, WMT, LMT, PFI, HD, CDNS, BSX, Sold Out: IEO, FLOT, TDG, PEJ, KBWP, PBS, DIS, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/minichmacgregor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 149,444 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.02% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 201,482 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.05% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 149,714 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 84,803 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 148,115 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $516.416300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 20,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26. The stock is now traded at around $138.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 31,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 9,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $312.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.961600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $158.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 149,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 31,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 201,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $304.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $132.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 36.81%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $517.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.35.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Property Casualty Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $74.06 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.84.

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF. The sale prices were between $48.71 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $52.97.