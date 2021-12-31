Solitude Financial Services Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: VNQI, FNDC, FNDE,

VNQI, FNDC, FNDE, Added Positions: SCHP, PRF, PXF, VB, QQQ, PRFZ, VEA, XLE, GLTR, T, VZ, VWO, BSCO, BSCP, BSCN,

SCHP, PRF, PXF, VB, QQQ, PRFZ, VEA, XLE, GLTR, T, VZ, VWO, BSCO, BSCP, BSCN, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, SPY, XLP, XLV, GOOGL, AAPL, XLU, CVX, SCZ, XOM, VNQ, KNG, EFA, BSCM, JPM, SCHH, UPS, NEE,

BRK.B, SPY, XLP, XLV, GOOGL, AAPL, XLU, CVX, SCZ, XOM, VNQ, KNG, EFA, BSCM, JPM, SCHH, UPS, NEE, Sold Out: BSCL, XLB, MSFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Solitude Financial Services. As of 2021Q4, Solitude Financial Services owns 40 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 86,304 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 40,729 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,847 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,764 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 189,877 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02%

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 17,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 135,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 23.80%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $214.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 27,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.770100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 36,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 26.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

Solitude Financial Services sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.