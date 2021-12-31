Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: MUB, CMI, TFC, COST, LLY, NVDA, SHW, IJH, ECL, RSG, WDAY, VNQ, FTF, PCF, GGN, XCUR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 474,941 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 118,123 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 78,191 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 69,291 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 177,373 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.883800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $234.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $6.23.