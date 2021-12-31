Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: MUB, CMI, TFC, COST, LLY, NVDA, SHW, IJH, ECL, RSG, WDAY, VNQ, FTF, PCF, GGN, XCUR,
- Added Positions: SPLG, PBSM, SPMD, MTUM, VIG, SPEM, MCD, SPDW, VOO, NCBS, FDX, TFI, VEA, GILD, IWR, HBI, WM, SPTM, DUK, IJR, TSCO, USMV, SPYG, SBUX, F, PM, SHM, ORC,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, BRK.B, SPAB, T, NEE, SPTS, DOW, SPSB, USB, VZ, GOOGL, MGK, MET, MSFT, AMGN, CSCO, AAPL, JEPI, ABT, DIS, WMT, UNP, PSEC, CI, AMZN, JPM, PG, SO, IRM, UPS, JNJ, PFE, MMM, XOM, NOBL, IBM, KHC, SHOP, VTI, BGB, HTD, PCN, BHK, NCV, WFC, XMMO, SPLV, ABBV, MRK,
- Sold Out: KMI, PHK,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 474,941 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 118,123 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 78,191 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 69,291 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 177,373 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.883800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $234.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $6.23.
