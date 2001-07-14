INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Natera, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natera, Inc. (“Natera” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NTRA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The New York Times published an article on January 1, 2022, questioning the accuracy of certain non-invasive prenatal tests (“NIPT”), including Natera’s NIPT, Panorama. The Times article claims that 85% of such tests are incorrect. Based on this news, shares of Natera fell sharply. The Campaign for Accountability then filed a complaint with the SEC on January 14, 2022, claiming that the Company misled investors about false positives and other problems with its tests. Based on this news, the Company’s stock once again dropped sharply.

