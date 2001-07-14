Illinois American Water Welcomes Jennifer Morrison as Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach

Illinois American Water welcomes Jennifer Morrison to its leadership team. She has been named Program Director of Supplier Diversity and Community Outreach.

In her new role, Morrison will enhance the company’s relationships with diverse organizations to broaden the utilization of minority, women and veteran suppliers. She will also be a strategic partner to business unit leaders and Human Resources to design and develop Inclusion & Diversity workforce strategies. She reports to Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner and will work from Illinois American Water’s Woodridge, Ill. office.

“Illinois American Water understands that our diversity is our strength as reflected in the inclusivity of our employees and the communities we serve. We are pleased Jennifer has joined our team to help lead and support our ongoing Inclusion & Diversity efforts,” said Ladner. “Creating an inclusive and diverse work environment requires a commitment and openness to change, and the right leadership to support that change. Jennifer brings not only a wealth of knowledge, but also incredible passion to this position.”

Morrison comes to Illinois American Water from WEC Energy Group where she worked since 2002. Her positions included Contracts Manager, Supplier Diversity Manager, Commodity Portfolio Manager and Operations Supervisor. She has a master’s degree in corporate and public communications and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

