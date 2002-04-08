PURA Aims To Modestly Extract $10 Million This Year From $18 Billion Hemp Industry Establishing A Foothold In A Much Larger Opportunity

Dallas, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today published a 2022 strategic management overview of the company’s plan for an anticipated $1 million in revenue with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The overview published today will be followed up over the next several weeks with additional management presentations covering more detail on each of the major overview components highlighted in the presentation below:

Driving Demand For The Multitude Of Yet To Be Recognized Uses For Hemp

Industrial hemp is ironically a nascent market. Ironic because hemp has historically been a staple of the global economy.

Hemp is believed to be the earliest plant cultivated for its textile fiber. The sails that carried the first sea going ships around the world, sparking global trade and making discovery of the new world possible, were made of canvas. The word “canvas” is derived from the Latin word “cannabis” which means “made of hemp.” Indeed, canvas was used to make the tents, clothes, shoes, and bags that outfitted sailors and explores and became globally traded commodities in and of themselves.

The perception of hemp’s value so far, as it begins to find its way back into the global economy, is primarily as a source of CBD.

The overlooked value of hemp includes its use in the production of bioplastics that can safely degrade and as a more sustainable alternative for paper, textiles, building materials and even fuel.

Hemp can be a source of production efficiency that improves profits while contributing to a sustainable future.

PURA has taken its extensive hemp industry experience and its good fortune of being founded in Texas, to launch a hemp brand designed to transition the multifaceted potential of hemp into realized gains.

With the food and agriculture industry in Texas supporting an estimated 3.7 million jobs making an economic impact of over $600 billion annually, Texas is the right place to build an industrial hemp initiative.

Farmersville Hemp Education Income Leading To Branding And Partnership Income

PURA has acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas to build a hemp university where the company will offer tailored educational seminars in an executive retreat format to key managers working across a broad array of industries where hemp can provide a competitive advantage.

PURA recently announced signing its first Farmersville Hemp education clients.

The initial $1 million in revenue forecasted for next year conservatively only encompasses revenue coming from its education line of business which is designed to ignite the revenue potential of the overall branding and partnership business lines.

Farmersville Hemp Branding Income

The tailored hemp education is the point of entry into building a brand name around PURA’s overall Farmersville Hemp initiative. The work product from the tailored seminars will be a plan for each client to integrate hemp into their business strategy. PURA will source the necessary hemp and hemp derivatives under the Farmersville Hemp brand name.

In parallel to developing the educational curriculum customizable for each client, PURA is building a co-op of hemp growers and processors to offer their collective products and services under the Farmersville Hemp brand name.

PURA’s tailored educational services, in combination with PURA’s overall marketing surrounding the Farmersville Hemp brand name, are designed to generate demand for hemp products and services. PURA expects to generate substantial revenue from building demand for hemp products and services through the sale of co-op partners hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp brand name.

For instance, PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) recently announced the development of a line of CBD nutraceutical products for PURA’s Farmersville brand.

PAOG currently markets its own independent line of CBD nutraceutical products under its “RX” label. The “RX” products are for sale on North American Cannabis Inc.’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) ecommerce site www.usmj.com , thanks to PURA’s strategic relationship with USMJ.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960).

Now, in addition to making its own “RX” branded products, PAOG and PURA are partnering on the development of CBD infused products to be marketed under the Farmersville Hemp brand name.

Farmersville Hemp Partnership Income

Recognizing the nascent nature of the hemp industry, PURA is offering its Farmersville Hemp grower and processor co-op partners more than just branded access to a developing marketplace. Most hemp centric businesses today are in need of investment capital and PURA is helping partners with access to investment.

PURA has announced a partnership with UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) where UCASU will extend financing for real estate investments to PURA Farmersville Hemp partners. This is just one way PURA is helping its nascent hemp industry partners with access to investment.

PURA’s investment participation with its grower and processor co-op partners expands PURA’s income opportunity from a percentage of co-op sales to the inclusion of an ROI generated from the overall success of its co-op partners.

For example, PURA has acquired a 5% interest in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) an innovative copacker that has developed a standout expertise in the packaging of hemp extract infused consumable products. PURA has also made a $1 million strategic investment through a limited partnership in Hydro builder Holdings, a company providing cannabis growing supplies and planning to IPO later this year.

In both instances, PURA expects the partnerships not only to be strategic to the development of the Farmersville Brand, but also to present opportunities for PURA's investment in the partnerships to be monetized with potentially substantial ROIs.

PURA’s potential to reach $10 million in revenue for 2022, going beyond its $1 million 2022 revenue outlook based on educational sales, stems directly from the ROI that could result this year from PURA’s co-op partners investing activities.

PURA Thinks The Hemp Market Is Bigger Than Currently Anticipated

The industrial hemp industry, to include the portion of CBD exclusively from hemp, is anticipated to grow to $18 billion by 2026 .

PURA management thinks this is a substantial underestimate because the industry has yet to recognize the multitude of ways hemp can be utilized.

The Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028 .

PURA management believes the impact hemp can have on sustainability is not fully baked into the industrial hemp forecasts.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

