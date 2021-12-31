Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Hartford Multifa

New Purchases: EWQ, DSI, XLI, VTEB, NULG, BIL, EZU, ABT, BOTZ, SOXX, MA, PEN, NXP, MGC, QTEC, TLT, VWO, EMAN, ACRX, PTE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 125,801 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 460,567 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 64,062 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) - 410,642 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,311 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.79%

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2214.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.76%. The holding were 461,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 64,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 158,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.35%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 55,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 365.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 147,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.73%. The sale prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.93%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 37,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 65.73%. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 26,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.73%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 4,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 54.43%. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $44.12, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 7,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.02%. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 11,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.25%. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC still held 7,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.