InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Dow Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Fortinet Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Lincoln National Corp, sells Fortinet Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Vale SA, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, InTrack Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, InTrack Investment Management Inc owns 114 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,303 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,173 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,738 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 6,327 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 9,395 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.01%

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 56,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 36,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $236.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $166.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 283.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.