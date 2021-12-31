InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Dow Inc, Target Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Fortinet Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: DOW, TGT, PYPL, ORCC, GPS, VIAC, XLB, SLB, EIM,
- Added Positions: EFA, LNC, CMI, ETN, DIS, ATVI, GE, EMR, NKE, VOO, KTOS, HON, ZBH, MDY, PLUG, DAL, TJX, APD, BMY, C, GM, SYK, XLI, XLY, T, LOGI, XLF, PEP, KO, ENB, BP, NVG, ARRY, GOOG, TIP, XLC, RDS.B, ESGV, QQQ,
- Reduced Positions: FTNT, PANW, VALE, NVDA, PTBD, AMD, HD, KEX, MSFT, MLM, PLD, NTRS, MTH, PFE, FISV, VEU, IWM, JPM, MLKN, BRK.B, SKLZ, F, AAPL, ZTS, AMAT, XBI, EA, DHR, TER, DLR, NEE, SLP, BA, CSCO, LOW, INTC, TOTL, SBUX, FTV, MMM, PG, CVS, AMZN, A, PTEN, CL, XOM,
- Sold Out: SCZ, V, ORA, ORCL, FDX, SAP, UL, XLE, CARR, GLD, KGC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,303 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,173 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 9,738 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 6,327 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 9,395 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.01%
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 26,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 56,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
InTrack Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 36,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 73.90%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $236.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $166.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $152.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
InTrack Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 283.32%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 9,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
InTrack Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.
