CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Sells Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

Boise, ID, based Investment company CAPROCK Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 577 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPROCK Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 585,009 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 143,610 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 310,092 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,943 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3%
  5. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 123,748 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (LITT)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.681200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 818,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 323.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 295,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March (PMAR)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March by 853.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.58, with an estimated average price of $31.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 350.94%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.35 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $66.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (LITTU)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04.



