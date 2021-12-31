CAPROCK Group, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Sells Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: HD, LITT, AJG, AA, GE, BAC, ZEV, IWO, CCL, UAL, S, S, CHPT, CHPT, CPRT, BLND, AAXJ, C, SMG, IJUL, XLE, KMX, DOV, EXPD, GSK, KB, TLK, PCAR, PPG, PSB, TS, UFPI, CODI, PODD, QNST, ATKR, OTIS, MRVI, OPEN, HLTH, ABMD, ALB, AIG, AU, CIB, BAX, BDC, CHT, CCOI, DHI, DIOD, LCII, EFX, FMC, FICO, FELE, FCX, GPN, HBAN, JBHT, SJM, KFRC, KLIC, MTD, MAA, NGG, ODFL, PH, PFG, O, RMD, POOL, SAIA, SWK, SNPS, THC, VFC, WST, EVRG, WHR, L, MXL, LZ, CDW, KRNT, FTV, IR, MGY, DOMO, RPAY, TENB, U, SMWB, RYAN, ARKG, JEPI, VUSE, XLG, CS, MBT, FTI, ORCC, TLMD, JOBY, AGIL, ESGC, ASLN,

MSFT, IWV, VT, PG, TXN, PFE, VOO, AAPL, AI, ADP, VWO, MMM, FDX, MRK, FB, UPS, IBB, ITA, NVDA, PJAN, VEA, JPM, KMB, PSX, SHOP, PYPL, PLTR, PCOR, VO, ABT, ALL, EQIX, MDT, NSC, PEP, UL, DIS, CMG, BCOV, ABBV, ADPT, VB, VYM, BLL, BMY, XOM, JNJ, MDLZ, OMC, VZ, MA, AWK, V, GOOG, ADBE, APD, MO, AXP, AZN, BBY, BIIB, BA, CVX, KO, CL, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DAR, ENB, NEE, F, GILD, HUM, INFO, INTC, LMT, LOW, MS, ES, NTRS, OMCL, QCOM, ROP, SAP, SLB, SHW, TM, WMT, WM, WFC, FSLR, SPSC, KMI, PANW, ETSY, ARKK, VGT, XLC, XLI, ASML, T, ACN, AEG, APH, ADI, WTRG, BP, BIDU, BDX, CSX, CX, CTSH, CIG, DXC, DEO, DLR, DD, ETN, ENTG, HAL, HIG, HON, IDA, KEY, SPGI, MU, MSI, NKE, NOK, NVO, OKE, PCG, PXD, REG, REGN, RGEN, ROST, STM, STT, SYK, TSN, UNP, UMC, GWW, EBAY, KKR, FRC, HZNP, XYL, ACHC, ALLY, AVAL, NTRA, OKTA, BKR, ZM, ASAN, ABNB, RBLX, FVD, IEFA, IGM, IVE, IWR, USMV, XLB, XLF, XLP, XLV, XLY, Sold Out: LITTU, VV, INTU, BRK.A, IFF, ROBO, RHS, KIE, PJUL, GMII, PULS, CRL, ABG, SH, NVTA, CVLT, AMPL, UDR, MODV, NEM, ARW, BHP, DKS, DFS, KDP, MAN, VRNS, TWOU, WMS, PEAK, NTLA, DVA, DFUS, PAUG, COP, CAG, CLX, UAUG, WELL, TAP, LHCG, KLAC, RELX, RIO, RDS.A, SWKS, TTWO, TEX, UBS, NSIT, WMB, WWD, TT, OC, DB, AMCR, LOAN, ITUB, SMFG, MRO,

Boise, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAPROCK Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, CAPROCK Group, Inc. owns 577 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 585,009 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 143,610 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 310,092 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,943 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.3% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 123,748 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.96%

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 19,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.681200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 818,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 71,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 323.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 295,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 323.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 295,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March by 853.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.58, with an estimated average price of $31.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 350.94%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.26%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. added to a holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $64.35 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $66.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

CAPROCK Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $152.62 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $159.04.