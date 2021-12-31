Collective Family Office Llc Buys Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equi

- New Purchases: AVDV, IGBH, AVEM, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, ELD, EMB, AVIV, ICSH, ZTS, VPU, ANIP, FNDX, DFIV, TSC, CRM, MU, ACN, BSCO, CE,
- Added Positions: JMST, LQDH, EBND, PFFD, NEM, BSJN, FNDF, BKLN, BCI, VIGI, HPQ, JSCP, BSJO, PFF, VTV, VBR, VTEB, JPST, AAPL, AMZN, DFAI, BSCM, VYM, VAW, WMT, SHOP, SPY, SRNE, YORW, CSCO, VLO, GOOGL, BSCN, JNJ, EFV, AMT, AVGO, KO, HD, JPM, XLF, COST, NEE, MCO, NVDA, NKE, PFE, PG, REET, PNC, ETN, CL, TXN, BAC, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: EMLC, DFAE, DLS, MUB, SUB, BSJM, GOLD, SCHG, SLQD, SGOL, VWO, VYMI, SCHE, VPL, XLV, TIP, SCHA, VOE, SLYV, ABBV, SCHM, AIG, VZ, LMT, SCHC, HON, TFC, VUG, VGK, MSFT, IJH, IJR, JMUB, DE, VOD, AMD, BSX, VIAC, OTIS, IBM, GILD, V, CMCSA, XLU, VDC, VEA, EFA, BMY, SIRI, XSW, PYPL, REGN, CVX, CME, MTB, LRCX,
- Sold Out: BSJL, FLOT, XLP, SQ, DELL, GLTR, VV, EPD,
For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC
- Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 552,991 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,827 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 387,939 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,223 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 55,465 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 108,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)
Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 157.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 83,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 38,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 154.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 101,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 201.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 63,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC. Also check out:
1. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC keeps buying