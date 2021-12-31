Collective Family Office Llc Buys Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equi

New Purchases: AVDV, IGBH, AVEM, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, ELD, EMB, AVIV, ICSH, ZTS, VPU, ANIP, FNDX, DFIV, TSC, CRM, MU, ACN, BSCO, CE,

AVDV, IGBH, AVEM, FNDA, FNDC, FNDE, ELD, EMB, AVIV, ICSH, ZTS, VPU, ANIP, FNDX, DFIV, TSC, CRM, MU, ACN, BSCO, CE, Added Positions: JMST, LQDH, EBND, PFFD, NEM, BSJN, FNDF, BKLN, BCI, VIGI, HPQ, JSCP, BSJO, PFF, VTV, VBR, VTEB, JPST, AAPL, AMZN, DFAI, BSCM, VYM, VAW, WMT, SHOP, SPY, SRNE, YORW, CSCO, VLO, GOOGL, BSCN, JNJ, EFV, AMT, AVGO, KO, HD, JPM, XLF, COST, NEE, MCO, NVDA, NKE, PFE, PG, REET, PNC, ETN, CL, TXN, BAC, DIS,

JMST, LQDH, EBND, PFFD, NEM, BSJN, FNDF, BKLN, BCI, VIGI, HPQ, JSCP, BSJO, PFF, VTV, VBR, VTEB, JPST, AAPL, AMZN, DFAI, BSCM, VYM, VAW, WMT, SHOP, SPY, SRNE, YORW, CSCO, VLO, GOOGL, BSCN, JNJ, EFV, AMT, AVGO, KO, HD, JPM, XLF, COST, NEE, MCO, NVDA, NKE, PFE, PG, REET, PNC, ETN, CL, TXN, BAC, DIS, Reduced Positions: EMLC, DFAE, DLS, MUB, SUB, BSJM, GOLD, SCHG, SLQD, SGOL, VWO, VYMI, SCHE, VPL, XLV, TIP, SCHA, VOE, SLYV, ABBV, SCHM, AIG, VZ, LMT, SCHC, HON, TFC, VUG, VGK, MSFT, IJH, IJR, JMUB, DE, VOD, AMD, BSX, VIAC, OTIS, IBM, GILD, V, CMCSA, XLU, VDC, VEA, EFA, BMY, SIRI, XSW, PYPL, REGN, CVX, CME, MTB, LRCX,

EMLC, DFAE, DLS, MUB, SUB, BSJM, GOLD, SCHG, SLQD, SGOL, VWO, VYMI, SCHE, VPL, XLV, TIP, SCHA, VOE, SLYV, ABBV, SCHM, AIG, VZ, LMT, SCHC, HON, TFC, VUG, VGK, MSFT, IJH, IJR, JMUB, DE, VOD, AMD, BSX, VIAC, OTIS, IBM, GILD, V, CMCSA, XLU, VDC, VEA, EFA, BMY, SIRI, XSW, PYPL, REGN, CVX, CME, MTB, LRCX, Sold Out: BSJL, FLOT, XLP, SQ, DELL, GLTR, VV, EPD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collective Family Office Llc. As of 2021Q4, Collective Family Office Llc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLLECTIVE FAMILY OFFICE LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/collective+family+office+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 552,991 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 52,827 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 387,939 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,223 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 55,465 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 42,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 108,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $63.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 40,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 17,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $35.72 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $37.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 157.46%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 83,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $95.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 38,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 154.24%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 101,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 201.24%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon by 45.86%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 109.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 63,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Collective Family Office Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.