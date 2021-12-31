Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys LHC Group Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Hingham Institution for Savings, Sells Align Technology Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Colliers International Group Inc

New Purchases: GWRE, HIFS, GIC, GIC, DV, DORM, TRI,

GWRE, HIFS, GIC, GIC, DV, DORM, TRI, Added Positions: LHCG, AX, PTC, CBZ, TREX, BAM, CIXX,

LHCG, AX, PTC, CBZ, TREX, BAM, CIXX, Reduced Positions: ALGN, FTDR, CIGI, INTU, SBNY,

ALGN, FTDR, CIGI, INTU, SBNY, Sold Out: CMPR, KMPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LHC Group Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Hingham Institution for Savings, Axos Financial Inc, Global Industrial Co, sells Align Technology Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Colliers International Group Inc, Cimpress PLC, Kemper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurus+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 75,102 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 188,916 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 30,990 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 51,255 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Gartner Inc (IT) - 56,980 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 32,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $419.88, with an estimated average price of $378.44. The stock is now traded at around $385.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Global Industrial Co. The purchase prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Global Industrial Co. The purchase prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Dorman Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 163.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 43,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in CBIZ Inc by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.