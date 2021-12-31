Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys LHC Group Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Hingham Institution for Savings, Sells Align Technology Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Colliers International Group Inc

- New Purchases: GWRE, HIFS, GIC, GIC, DV, DORM, TRI,
- Added Positions: LHCG, AX, PTC, CBZ, TREX, BAM, CIXX,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, FTDR, CIGI, INTU, SBNY,
- Sold Out: CMPR, KMPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 75,102 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 188,916 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 30,990 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 51,255 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 56,980 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $101.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 32,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $419.88, with an estimated average price of $378.44. The stock is now traded at around $385.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Industrial Co (GIC)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Global Industrial Co. The purchase prices were between $37.75 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 23,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Industrial Co (GIC)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Dorman Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $125.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Axos Financial Inc (AX)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 163.38%. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 43,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CBIZ Inc (CBZ)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in CBIZ Inc by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $37.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cimpress PLC (CMPR)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Cimpress PLC. The sale prices were between $66.22 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $81.57.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $60.62.
