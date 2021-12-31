Dudley & Shanley, Inc. Buys Amphenol Corp, Visa Inc, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Covetrus Inc

New Purchases: APH, V, RYAN, ORA, MNRL, KAI, HEI, KRNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amphenol Corp, Visa Inc, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, Brigham Minerals Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Covetrus Inc, Leslies Inc, Callaway Golf Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Dudley & Shanley, Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,477,920 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 867,215 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% Aon PLC (AON) - 119,163 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 456,857 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Ball Corp (BLL) - 332,870 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 275,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $215.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 102,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 432,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. initiated holding in Kadant Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.07 and $240, with an estimated average price of $223.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. sold out a holding in Covetrus Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Dudley & Shanley, Inc. sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $27.76.