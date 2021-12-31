First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys Axsome Therapeutics Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: AXSM, AUPH, WOLF, URBN, FTAI, PAGS, EAT, WHR, PH, INSM, WTRG, QUOT, PTLO, MTRN, IBB, HNI, GGG, FBHS, DD, DLR, CARR, CP, AZN, APA, AEE, APRN, NLY,
- Added Positions: VYM, TQQQ, IWM, IWR, SPY, DVY, HD, BRK.A, EEM, AEP, BRK.B, CVX, DTE, XOM, IVW, SRE, WEC, D, ETR, QQQ, EFA, IWN, ACWI, NWL, OMC, PFE, VLO, LNT, ABC, CINF, IWS, KKR, MPC, NEE, PRU, DIA, SON, UNP, LYB, AFL, AVY, BLK, BMY, GPC, JPM, LOW, ORCL, SYY, TSLA, MMM, TFC, VNQ, WPC, WBA, MDT, STX, ADBE, APD, AVB, CME, CMCSA, CMI, DUK, EMN, FAST, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GWW, PEAK, IP, INTU, ACWV, IWP, KRG, M, MRK, NI, NTRS, NOC, OKE, PSX, O, SPGI, XLE, SO, TSN, USB, VOO, GRMN, GOOG, CI, CVS, CFG, COP, ED, STZ, COST, DFS, ENB, ESS, BEN, HRL, IVE, IJR, LULU, LUMN, MET, MAA, MDLZ, OGE, PYPL, RTX, SCHW, XLI, TTWO, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: IOVA, XLY, T, CAR, IVV, CERS, MSFT, ITCI, LC, EVH, VZ, AAPL, GOOGL, GLD, IBM, MO, VBR, VBK, CL, SIG, KMB, TJX, GMDA, VTV, QTNT, NVDA, AGRX, PEP, ITW, MNST, HUM, IEFA, ROK, KO, CLX, QUAL, KLAC, BAX, V, EL, XEL, MAR, MCK, PPL, PG, NOBL, QCOM, XLP, XLK, SHW, SYNA, TMO, ACN, GILD, CSX, BX, CTSH, LRCX, BDX, BAC, AMD, GPN, ACAD, GBTC, RSP, AMGN, ADI, APO, DKS, VFC, TRV, TNL, AMAT, BNTX, WELL, WH, IVZ, FMC, KIM, LAZY, HSY, GOGO, NKE, NSC, NUE, GBT, CARS, PNW, EXC, PGR, EA, ECL, RF, SDY,
- Sold Out: DBVT, LEG, USO, FNCH, XBI, BA, KSU, SQ, W, BIIB, LAMR, YUMC, PAYA, FTK, ALDX, CCSI,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 124,340 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 192,800 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,664 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 191,028 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.33%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 42,329 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $43.36, with an estimated average price of $36.88. The stock is now traded at around $30.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 115,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.78 and $33.08, with an estimated average price of $23.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 28,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 109.52%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 41,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 25.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $118.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DBV Technologies SA (DBVT)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in DBV Technologies SA. The sale prices were between $1.39 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $3.33.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $47.04 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $54.41.Sold Out: Finch Therapeutics Group Inc (FNCH)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.95 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $12.8.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.
