Central Bank & Trust Co Buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, FedEx Corp

Lexington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, CSX Corp, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, FedEx Corp, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Central Bank & Trust Co owns 319 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 117,909 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 349,988 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,823 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,919 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 172,586 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 125,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 124,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 614.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $288.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 634.92%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 190.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.74%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.