Central Bank & Trust Co Buys IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: QAI, CRL, GFS, DVY, USMV, QUAL, MTUM, IYW, LCID, GILD, KD, BSV, BF.B, FNDF, IEMG, IGF, DWAC, VMW, IRM, VIG,
- Added Positions: HYG, CSX, BX, VNQ, AMZN, DHR, IVV, ADM, TFC, GOOG, PFE, NUE, DE, VZ, MMM, AA, INTC, DHI, IWF, T, PSTX, ENVX, IEFA, IQV, ABBV, IWR, WMB, REGN, UPS, SWKS, AMD, NFLX, MS, MRK, EOG, KLAC, GS, IBM, HD, VTWO, BLK, CTAS, OGN, LEN, LOB, CFRX, SYBT, TSCO,
- Reduced Positions: VWOB, VWO, IWM, NVDA, AGG, EFA, MDY, ATVI, FDX, ADBE, AAPL, URI, DG, INTU, CAT, SQ, SYK, XLC, CTLT, AMAT, V, SPGI, COST, CMBS, KMI, UNH, PGR, VEA, SCZ, FB, XLP, WBA, VRTX, HON, SPY, XLF, ZTS, XLY, EA, GOOGL, MKTX, BIIB, PG, TMUS, ALL, XLI, CVX, NEE, EEM, DOCS, ZM, KR, MAS, SBUX, WMT, PKG, TJX, AZN, BDX, XLE, BBY, CRM, BMY, CSCO, DUK, TSLA, LLY, WM, ANTM, FISV, GE, LDOS, EBS, ORCL, AVGO, LOW, NOC,
- Sold Out: HRC,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 117,909 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 349,988 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,823 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,919 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 172,586 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 125,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 524 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
Central Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 124,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 614.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $288.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 634.92%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co by 190.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Central Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 78.74%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Central Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
