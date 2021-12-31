Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

New Purchases: MUB, ISTB, SUB, VV, PFE, CVS, NSC,

MUB, ISTB, SUB, VV, PFE, CVS, NSC, Added Positions: VGSH, BND, TPYP, EFA, IWR, IWM, MSFT, JPM, TMO, UNP, DIS,

VGSH, BND, TPYP, EFA, IWR, IWM, MSFT, JPM, TMO, UNP, DIS, Reduced Positions: SCHO, AGG, VTI, SPY, BRK.B, SLQD, AAPL, VUG, VEU, IEMG, VTV, SDY, VTIP, ACWX, MRK, VO, XLV, BSV, GOOG, STIP, KO, IVV, EEM, XLK, V, TFC, AMZN,

SCHO, AGG, VTI, SPY, BRK.B, SLQD, AAPL, VUG, VEU, IEMG, VTV, SDY, VTIP, ACWX, MRK, VO, XLV, BSV, GOOG, STIP, KO, IVV, EEM, XLK, V, TFC, AMZN, Sold Out: VXUS, GOOGL, MO, CVX, IJK, BAC,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 170,808 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 237,018 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 220,081 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 189,564 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 81,022 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 81,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 38,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 16,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $210.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 67.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 82,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.