Asset Planning Services Inc Buys TC Energy Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp

- New Purchases: TRP, BAC, AAPL,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHM, QQQ, SPY, SCHA,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, TXN, BLK, LMT, AMZN, JPM, ATVI, IBM, UNH, DIS, CSCO, RTX, WMT, CMI, CVX, JNJ, EPD, PM, PG,
- Sold Out: TRP,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,542 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,432 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,028 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 16,060 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,265 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 89,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 89,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.06 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $62.26.
