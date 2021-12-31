Asset Planning Services Inc Buys TC Energy Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Sells TC Energy Corp

New Purchases: TRP, BAC, AAPL,

Investment company Asset Planning Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Bank of America Corp, Apple Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Planning Services Inc . As of 2021Q4, Asset Planning Services Inc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,542 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,432 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 9,028 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 16,060 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,265 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 89,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 89,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Asset Planning Services Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.06 and $68.02, with an estimated average price of $62.26.