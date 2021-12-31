Parkside Investments, LLC Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Citigroup Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: XBI, ADM, MSFT, GOOGL, AVGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Element Solutions Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Citigroup Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 225,561 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 701,610 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,478 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 726,657 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 319,196 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $577.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2719.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 687.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 275,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 391.89%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 74,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 332,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 136,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.