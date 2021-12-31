Parkside Investments, LLC Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Citigroup Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: XBI, ADM, MSFT, GOOGL, AVGO,
- Added Positions: SOFI, SOFI, PENN, IWM, IVV, ESI, IAC, IGSB, DVN, GLW, PINS, FDX, AAPL, BMY, DISCK, PFF, BAM, JNJ, AMZN, CVS, CSCO, BWA, EOG, MS, FMC, KHC, HYMB, AL, GE, VMEO, IWV, UNP, WMT, TPL, MGA, UNH, TFC, FCX, SHM, TMO, APTV, ITOT,
- Reduced Positions: C, AMD, GDX, JPST, IGIB, XOP, COP, F, DIS, BAC, OKE, CF, ULST, KYN, GS, SPY, VTI, DSL,
- Sold Out: TXN, BP, CRM, AI, COST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parkside Investments, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 225,561 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 701,610 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,478 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 726,657 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 319,196 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $71.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $577.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2719.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 687.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 275,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 391.89%. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 74,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 332,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 136,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33.
