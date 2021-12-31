Courier Capital Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VIAC, ITT, MCK, SYNH, ICF, IXJ, SLYV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Courier Capital Llc owns 305 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,126,899 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,466 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 124,013 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.08% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 316,531 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,848 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $252.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $84.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $70.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 68.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 252,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 158.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.80%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

Courier Capital Llc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.