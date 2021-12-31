Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys Kellogg Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: K, ATVI, FIS, PII, C, GPN, DAL, CMCSA, FE, BYND, FDN, ARKK, TGTX, PLTR, HIMS, UP,
- Added Positions: VIAC, XBI, GE, ZBH, BA, TDOC, VOO, RNG, ET, INTC, EPD, VZ, YUMC, LUV, KO, SNDL,
- Reduced Positions: T, XOM, CTXS, SPLK, MRK, GILD, MU, BDX, BUD, BP, TSM, F, PFE, UBER, CVX, SLB, TAP, CAG, EIX, MLCO, CGC, GLD, ZIOP, WFC, VOD, BWA, AMD, VTRS, XLE, BTI, DD, BABA, HD, AUPH, TTE, RJF, CVS, PGEN, DIS, LVS, MSFT, D, FB, FID, AIG, KMI, BAC,
- Sold Out: VMW, EOG, CI, RDS.A, CNQ, MJ, ONCY, CFMS,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHIRON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 713,716 shares, 32.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 87,674 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46%
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 45,279 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 58,675 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 131,306 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.6%
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 17,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 292.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 187.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 253.25%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 80.32%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.1.
