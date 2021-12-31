Chiron Capital Management, Llc Buys Kellogg Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: K, ATVI, FIS, PII, C, GPN, DAL, CMCSA, FE, BYND, FDN, ARKK, TGTX, PLTR, HIMS, UP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kellogg Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Polaris Inc, sells AT&T Inc, VMware Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chiron Capital Management, Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 713,716 shares, 32.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 87,674 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.46% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 45,279 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.55% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 58,675 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% AT&T Inc (T) - 131,306 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.6%

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 17,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $111.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 292.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 187.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 253.25%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 48.88%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 80.32%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.

Chiron Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.1.