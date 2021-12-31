Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BSJO, KBE, VOO, CBRE, DOUG, JETS, SCZ, BIIB, BW, QRTEP.PFD, KD, ONL, RIVN, BITO, FBHS, ESGU, NTAP, META, PSJ, USD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC owns 494 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 140,585 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,123,817 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN) - 863,246 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65% Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 938,547 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 478,980 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 454,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 185,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 744.59%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 106,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 166.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 121,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 180,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 148,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 171.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 57,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 990.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 68,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.37.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $24.1.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.