Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BSJO, KBE, VOO, CBRE, DOUG, JETS, SCZ, BIIB, BW, QRTEP.PFD, KD, ONL, RIVN, BITO, FBHS, ESGU, NTAP, META, PSJ, USD,
- Added Positions: TIP, USMV, IVW, VGK, ACWV, BWXT, KO, PSI, EEMV, SMMV, BSJN, BSJM, IVV, DVYE, VHT, IWD, IWF, HAL, DIA, ESGV, INTC, LLY, PFE, VNQ, NEAR, IBB, IVE, JPM, MRK, NSC, QCOM, VB, ENB, AXP, GLD, SPY, MO, VONV, VTI, CMCSA, AAPL, CVX, MRNA, AMZN, VZ, TSM, VAW, CI, MDT, HWC, QCLN, GOOGL, C, CSCO, BK, AMGN, AB, DUK, GILD, DOW, HON, VTRS, PENN, XRX, PTY, DFS, XYL, PDI, OGN,
- Reduced Positions: ACWX, PFFD, BSCN, FDN, RSP, EFA, EQAL, IJT, IWO, IWP, IJK, VDC, IWM, XSVM, IWN, IWS, IJJ, VIG, XMVM, T, VWO, VONG, IJS, BRK.B, XOM, MPLX, SPMB, JNJ, ALL, MJ, CB, UNH, GIFI, GE, HEES, LOW, NVDA, TMUS, DISCK, KKR, VOD, WFH, SLVM, HLTH, OXY, BP, PBW, IWR, IBM, VIAC,
- Sold Out: BAC, ADP, IBHB, IBHC, TSLA, VCR, MAXR, TPIC, MDLA, COIN, BSJL, GBTC, GXC, IZRL, TMV,
For the details of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+capital+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 140,585 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,123,817 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN) - 863,246 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 938,547 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 478,980 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.52 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 454,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 185,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 744.59%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 106,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 166.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 121,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 180,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 148,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 171.27%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 57,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BWX Technologies Inc by 990.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 68,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $24.37.Sold Out: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $24 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $24.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. Also check out:
1. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs