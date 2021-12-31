Global Trust Asset Management, LLC Buys Avantis Real E state ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: AVRE, SMH, SPGP, STIP, AVUV, BLDR, VTEB, XLU, PAVE, AMD, PRU, ORLY, FXR, FIVG, HII, AMN, EW, HPQ, SRGA, O, MDY, RDVY, XOP, ED, DOW, FNK, FE, QQQX, OKTA, GAM, VEA, VNQ, SQ, TWTR, GHYG, CSX, DWAC, AVSF, VNQI,
- Added Positions: PFF, RSP, CVX, HYG, SPHQ, JEPI, SPY, SCHD, AVDE, UNH, VDC, KO, ABBV, VIS, BRK.B, FTXR, SPLV, XLK, AVDV, FCX, PLTR, UPS, XLRE, JNJ, TER, LIT, VHT, MSFT, MGK, MOAT, SPYG, KRE, XME, BAC, TSM, FEX, MCD, FDIS, JNK, TMO, XLV, VYM, LRCX, TDIV, ABT, GS, FXH, ITB, VBK, GSK, NOC, PFE, PFFA, KBWB, IJH, SCHW, PANW, VTIP, KLAC, CRM, VXUS, ADBE, XOM, PEG, NURE, HD, GM, IEFA, CLX, FIS, DEO, LMT, WFC, YUM, DIS, PII, EFA, CTVA, INTC, DIA, VRTX, DD, IWD, BA, ZM, IWM, DUK, BF.B, NVDA, CSCO, TSLA, FPF, IBM, MBUU, VTWO, ICVT, SOXX,
- Reduced Positions: VB, PYPL, DHR, DOCU, TROW, ARKF, HACK, NEE, IGV, VWO, IWP, AGG, AMZN, BNDX, MRK, VXF, IHI, CAT, SLYV, ANGL, FFIV, IWF, NXPI, ENB, GOOGL, CVS, T, ARKK, AXP, VEEV, EEM, AMGN, COST, JPM, MMM, KMI, VTV, IWS, MA, WHR, VZ, PG, BIIB, AMAT, NFLX, VGSH, OMC, PSX, WMT, HBI, FTNT, LQD, GILD, DVY, WST, ABC, KHC, RTX, CI, SLB, CWB, MDT, SNY, EMQQ, IEMG, NVS, TOL, SBUX, D, BMY, ROP, ARKG, FPXI, CL, BWA, C, ANTM, ALNY, SCZ, OGN, LUMN, SO, PEAK, VGIT, HON, BKNG, MSOS, VTRS, EEMV, ECL, LHX, RWO, KXI, SRLN, GD, IWR, SWKS, VMW,
- Sold Out: IBB, XLC, FSK, MS, EPI, DSL, DAL, HYD, MRNA, USMV, IGF, EWT, PSP, SYNH, JCO, AZPN, SPLG, SPTM, DOMO, SPSM, EFAV, FOXA, SPDW, IVZ, NWSA, XMLV, TOTL, RWR, MDYV, HYS,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,306 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,697 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,479 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- ISHARES TRUST (PFF) - 211,123 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 103,173 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Real E state ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $52.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 31,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $293.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.88%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $159.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 103.69%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 171.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 135.63%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $196.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $39.05, with an estimated average price of $37.19.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Global Trust Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.
