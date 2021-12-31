HNP Capital LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Dow Inc

New Purchases: TIP, LNG, VMW, PAYX, AYI, AMZN, DEO, EIX, ITT, NUE, VZ, LTHM, VCIT, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Dow Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, HNP Capital LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 513,049 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 478,285 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 820,061 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 411,271 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 101,179 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 206.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 200,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 51.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 67,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.