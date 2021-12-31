Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
HNP Capital LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Dow Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Dow Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, HNP Capital LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HNP Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hnp+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HNP Capital LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 513,049 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 478,285 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  3. PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 820,061 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 411,271 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 101,179 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.74%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $123.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $97.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 206.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 30,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 200,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 51.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 67,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 196,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



