Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Vontier Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, EOG Resources Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

- New Purchases: CAT, PH,
- Added Positions: VNT, RTX, VTWO, GLW, EOG, FCX, BWA, ADI, CVS, LLY, NFG,
- Reduced Positions: T, ERIC, NVS, COST, MSFT, LOW, MRO, ABT, PHG, HD, HON, APTV, PAYX, CSCO, AVB, SYK, IP, MRK, WY, MMM, DVN, INTC, GIS, CL, KMB, SO,
- Sold Out: JOF, GPN, SLVM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,573 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 221,996 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 141,423 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 142,502 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 201,608 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $327.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.76 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.47.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
