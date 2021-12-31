Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Luxfer Holdings PLC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Safety Insurance Group Inc, Sells , iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: LXFR,
- Added Positions: TSM, SAFT, PLUS, NOMD, HDB, CCF, SNEX, OMAB, WINA, BBCP, JD, AGYS, BABA, ASR,
- Reduced Positions: EFA, AAPL, CDMO, QCOM, YUMC,
- Sold Out: QADA, DOYU,
For the details of Legato Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legato+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legato Capital Management LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 130,483 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.61%
- NICE Ltd (NICE) - 31,404 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,564 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 137,441 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,836 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.41%
Legato Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Luxfer Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 180,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 137,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)
Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $80.25. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ePlus Inc (PLUS)
Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ePlus Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $55.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 76,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)
Legato Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 313.16%. The purchase prices were between $45.29 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (QADA)
Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Legato Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.24 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.04.
