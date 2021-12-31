Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tnf Llc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, ConocoPhillips, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund

Investment company Tnf Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, ConocoPhillips, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Northrop Grumman Corp, BCE Inc, sells Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tnf Llc. As of 2021Q4, Tnf Llc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TNF LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 250,301 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 45,748 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 555,591 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSB) - 254,270 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 223,694 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $401.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Tnf Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Tnf Llc sold out a holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $30.75.



