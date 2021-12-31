Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, CDW Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: CDW, COST, ORLY, AJG, QUAL, XLK, TSM, WST, WTFC, ARDX,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, IJH, VTEB, IJR, IEMG, SCZ, GOOG, SPY, KMX, DVY, PEP, AMZN, CSX, NKE, QCOM, MDT, MOAT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVS, DIS, MA, PYPL, RBLX, CMCSA, GOOGL, OSBC, BX, V, FTSM, UL, LMT, BRK.B, QQQ, GD, TRV, VZ, WBA, IYR, INTC, FSK,
- Sold Out: ARKK, GDX, VWOB, AMGN, IWP, ANTM, TXN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,610 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,966 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 181,513 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 239,002 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,563 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $189.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $665.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $96.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.
