Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, CDW Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Novartis AG

New Purchases: CDW, COST, ORLY, AJG, QUAL, XLK, TSM, WST, WTFC, ARDX,

CDW, COST, ORLY, AJG, QUAL, XLK, TSM, WST, WTFC, ARDX, Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, IJH, VTEB, IJR, IEMG, SCZ, GOOG, SPY, KMX, DVY, PEP, AMZN, CSX, NKE, QCOM, MDT, MOAT,

IVV, IEFA, IJH, VTEB, IJR, IEMG, SCZ, GOOG, SPY, KMX, DVY, PEP, AMZN, CSX, NKE, QCOM, MDT, MOAT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVS, DIS, MA, PYPL, RBLX, CMCSA, GOOGL, OSBC, BX, V, FTSM, UL, LMT, BRK.B, QQQ, GD, TRV, VZ, WBA, IYR, INTC, FSK,

AAPL, NVS, DIS, MA, PYPL, RBLX, CMCSA, GOOGL, OSBC, BX, V, FTSM, UL, LMT, BRK.B, QQQ, GD, TRV, VZ, WBA, IYR, INTC, FSK, Sold Out: ARKK, GDX, VWOB, AMGN, IWP, ANTM, TXN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, CDW Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher, sells ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Novartis AG, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairhaven+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,610 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,966 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 181,513 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 239,002 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,563 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54. The stock is now traded at around $189.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $665.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $133.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $96.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.

Fairhaven Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99.