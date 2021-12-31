Breiter Capital Management Inc Buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Broadcom Inc, Global X MLP ETF, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Starwood Property Trust Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: FYX, AVGO, MGA, DLTR, KO, ORLY, TPR, EPAM, CEFS,

FYX, AVGO, MGA, DLTR, KO, ORLY, TPR, EPAM, CEFS, Added Positions: MLPA, FTSL, FTNT, NVDA, SPGI, LIT, UNH, WMT, LMT, TSN, KR, AMGN, SYK, BLK, ABBV, LHX, RDS.B, CVX, FIXD, PYPL, TSLA, PM, GWW, TGT, PFE, DIS, T, USB,

MLPA, FTSL, FTNT, NVDA, SPGI, LIT, UNH, WMT, LMT, TSN, KR, AMGN, SYK, BLK, ABBV, LHX, RDS.B, CVX, FIXD, PYPL, TSLA, PM, GWW, TGT, PFE, DIS, T, USB, Reduced Positions: IBM, STWD, DEED, MCD, SBUX, FPE, RDVY, MMM, BRK.B, ADP, SCHD, WRK, SPY, IVV, PH, V, FXL, SAP, JNJ, ERIC, FSK, TTD, ARI,

IBM, STWD, DEED, MCD, SBUX, FPE, RDVY, MMM, BRK.B, ADP, SCHD, WRK, SPY, IVV, PH, V, FXL, SAP, JNJ, ERIC, FSK, TTD, ARI, Sold Out: IHI, ZM, SWKS, CVNA, SDVY, LMBS, EFIX, Z, ATVI, BBY, PAYC, BA, PINS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Broadcom Inc, Global X MLP ETF, Magna International Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells International Business Machines Corp, Starwood Property Trust Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Breiter Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Breiter Capital Management Inc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BREITER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/breiter+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,582 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 26,415 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) - 212,603 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,542 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 10,067 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 37,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $577.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $665.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global X MLP ETF by 48.86%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 212,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 146.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $308.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $28.46 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.68.

Breiter Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13.